Comerica Bank Has $982,000 Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 584.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 67,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,827,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,031,000 after acquiring an additional 280,269 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,373.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 71,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

