Comerica Bank Has $998,000 Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Materion were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Materion alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Materion by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 737,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Performance

MTRN opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.14. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $420.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTRN

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $160,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,099.20. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.