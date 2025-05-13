Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,849,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,116,000 after acquiring an additional 219,764 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 277,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Cloudflare by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.07, for a total value of $4,640,874.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,582 shares in the company, valued at $47,580,834.74. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,384.80. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,492 shares of company stock worth $63,757,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $142.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average is $118.33. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of -647.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CICC Research raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.79.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

