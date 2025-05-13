Comerica Bank Lowers Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBOC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.