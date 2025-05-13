Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,686,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,472,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after buying an additional 1,115,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after buying an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Hovde Group increased their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Trustmark Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

