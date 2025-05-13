Comerica Bank Purchases 2,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWT opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.