Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 93,561 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after buying an additional 170,514 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

