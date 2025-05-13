Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 74,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 57,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

DFAE stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

