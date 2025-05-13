Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,961 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,339,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $141.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.