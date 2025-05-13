Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 305.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 40,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AIN. StockNews.com lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

AIN opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $95.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

