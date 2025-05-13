Comerica Bank Sells 10,993 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,371,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $11,383,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

