Comerica Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. Research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.