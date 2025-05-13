Comerica Bank Sells 1,172 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,030 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Yelp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,932.72. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,984.12. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,717. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Stock Up 3.3%

YELP stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

