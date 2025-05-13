Comerica Bank Sells 148 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.66 and a 200-day moving average of $144.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.49. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.40 and a twelve month high of $180.80.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.01 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.