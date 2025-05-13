Comerica Bank Sells 172 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Standex International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Standex International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

Standex International Trading Up 2.3%

SXI opened at $157.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $212.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.71 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

