Comerica Bank Sells 223 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 57,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in California Water Service Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

