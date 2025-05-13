Comerica Bank Sells 257 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Innospec were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 357.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,019,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average is $105.34.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Innospec announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

In other Innospec news, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $61,629.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,736.06. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,160.70. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $794,853 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

