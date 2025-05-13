Comerica Bank Sells 3,614 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Chemours alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chemours by 28.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Chemours by 715.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Chemours by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.76. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemours from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CC

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.