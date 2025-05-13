Comerica Bank Sells 362 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AAR were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AAR alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in AAR by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 18.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

AAR Price Performance

AIR opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 218.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.13 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.