Comerica Bank Sells 573 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $115.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

