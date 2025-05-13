Comerica Bank Sells 578 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FirstCash by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in FirstCash by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.67. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.63.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $836.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. FirstCash’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

