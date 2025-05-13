Comerica Bank Sells 769 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Lakeland Financial worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 809.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $90.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other news, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $36,437.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at $329,527.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,709.34. The trade was a 19.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

