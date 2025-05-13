Comerica Bank Sells 977 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Bancorp by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $65.84.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

