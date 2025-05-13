Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

BATS ITA opened at $165.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.56. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $167.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

