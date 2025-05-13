Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 71,816 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 679.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 85,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.04. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

