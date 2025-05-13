Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.79 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.17%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

