Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $9.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

Get Compass alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COMP

Compass Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of COMP opened at $6.47 on Friday. Compass has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.80.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Compass

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $91,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,842,997.95. The trade was a 17.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 137,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $1,259,243.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,810.20. This trade represents a 38.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,198,645 shares of company stock worth $120,452,016. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

(Get Free Report

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.