Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 843.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLB. Citigroup raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

CLB stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $567.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

