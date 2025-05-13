Cormark Comments on iA Financial’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.29. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$141.00 price target on shares of iA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.75.

TSE IAG opened at C$136.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.38. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$84.29 and a 52 week high of C$141.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.37, for a total value of C$372,267.50. Insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $1,731,044 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

