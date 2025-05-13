Cormark Decreases Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC opened at C$44.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.20. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.87 and a 1-year high of C$46.42.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total transaction of C$167,882.21. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Ross sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.91, for a total value of C$144,572.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,683 shares of company stock valued at $816,102. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

