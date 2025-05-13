Cormark Has Bullish Outlook for Telesat FY2025 Earnings

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) – Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Telesat in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.12). Cormark also issued estimates for Telesat’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.09. Telesat had a net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.67 million.

NASDAQ TSAT opened at $16.74 on Monday. Telesat has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSAT. LM Asset IM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth $13,290,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Telesat in the first quarter worth $2,354,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Telesat in the first quarter worth $2,103,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Telesat in the first quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Telesat in the fourth quarter worth $649,000.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

