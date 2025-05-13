Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,626 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of Coty worth $21,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coty alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Coty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Coty by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -501.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coty

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.