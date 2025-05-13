Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 2,401.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,551 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,749,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,831 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,700,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,561,000 after buying an additional 1,436,084 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,905,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,261,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,833 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,785,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,362 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRGY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In related news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. This represents a 8.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 6.6%

Crescent Energy stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $950.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

