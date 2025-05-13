Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $61.37 Average PT from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $51.21 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

