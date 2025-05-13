Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $24,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,021,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,993,000 after acquiring an additional 843,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,019,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,368 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,315,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,058,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 295,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of DNLI opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

