Desjardins Has Bullish Estimate for TSE:SIA FY2025 Earnings

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$17.57 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

