Desjardins Increases Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

LUNMF stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.31 million. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

