Desjardins Predicts Stella-Jones’ FY2025 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $5.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.84. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share.

SJ has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.17.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of SJ opened at C$74.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$67.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.46. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$62.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.79, for a total value of C$65,788.60. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

Further Reading

