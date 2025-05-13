Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 198,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after buying an additional 194,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $10,373,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $7,841,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,201,000 after buying an additional 79,848 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 375,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,527.92. This represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.5%
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 14th.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
