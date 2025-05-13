Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 198,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after buying an additional 194,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $10,373,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $7,841,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,201,000 after buying an additional 79,848 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 375,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,527.92. This represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.