Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 623.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 362.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 84,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,361,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDY opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $996.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

