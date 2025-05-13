Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $22,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,609,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,262,410.24. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at $213,099.50. The trade was a 99.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,885,403 shares of company stock valued at $142,299,357. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.