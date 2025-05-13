Dynatrace (DT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $435.14 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,399. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

