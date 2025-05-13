Elbit Systems (ESLT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.71. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Elbit Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $380.51 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $175.30 and a 1-year high of $426.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.72 and its 200-day moving average is $312.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

