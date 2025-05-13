Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has $40,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares during the period. NCP Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 206,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,325,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $160,951,000 after purchasing an additional 94,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

