Emles Luxury Goods ETF (LUXE) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Emles Luxury Goods ETF to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter.

Emles Luxury Goods ETF Trading Up 9.7%

BATS LUXE opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

