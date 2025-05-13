Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $24,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enovis alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,731,000 after buying an additional 75,348 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,782,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after buying an additional 157,216 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Enovis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,470,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,409,000 after buying an additional 66,891 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,339,000 after buying an additional 45,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Enovis by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,048,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after buying an additional 223,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENOV. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Enovis Trading Up 11.0%

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.