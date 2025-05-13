EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.6%

EPR Properties stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.26.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,395.01. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

