Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $986.00 at Truist Financial

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $990.00 to $986.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQIX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.89.

Equinix Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of EQIX opened at $870.47 on Monday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $824.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $893.79.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.01%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total value of $199,891.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,513.85. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,658,536. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

