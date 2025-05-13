Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SLNO FY2025 Earnings

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.44) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.85). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Laidlaw boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group set a $105.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.78.

Shares of SLNO opened at $76.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of -2.67. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,782 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $265,156.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,493.96. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $47,272,803.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,021,879.12. This trade represents a 54.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,672 shares of company stock valued at $64,058,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 149.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

