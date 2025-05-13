Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:OR FY2025 Earnings

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at C$31.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$34.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 26,100 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.92, for a total transaction of C$859,219.83. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,992 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.79, for a total value of C$163,687.68. Insiders have sold a total of 64,058 shares of company stock worth $1,898,479 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.33%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

